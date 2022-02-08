Previous
Searching for food by larrysphotos
Photo 917

Searching for food

Birds poking in the snow for seeds. Heading out to fill the feeder.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! The dark-eyed juncos are hungry.
February 8th, 2022  
