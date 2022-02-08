Sign up
Photo 917
Searching for food
Birds poking in the snow for seeds. Heading out to fill the feeder.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1890
photos
26
followers
44
following
251% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th February 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
birds
Mags
ace
Aww! The dark-eyed juncos are hungry.
February 8th, 2022
