Photo 919
Volunteer reception
The botanical Garden where I volunteer had a reception today for the volunteer coordinator who sadly is moving on.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1894
photos
26
followers
44
following
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
