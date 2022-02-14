Sign up
Photo 923
Red Grapefruit
For Valintine's breakfast red grapefruit.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th February 2022 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
fruit
