Photo 926
See that clean car.....
Rather than meet on zoom the birds are meeting on the wire.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
sky
,
birds
