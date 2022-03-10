Sign up
Photo 947
Orchid d
Orchids come in so many colors, a joy to look at.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1953
photos
27
followers
48
following
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
944
903
945
904
946
905
947
906
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
8th March 2022 10:35am
Tags
flower
