Photo 963
Clouds
Spring sky, we never made it to 32° today, so it is spring on the calendar only.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1986
photos
27
followers
48
following
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Lovely blue sky behind your cloud!
March 26th, 2022
