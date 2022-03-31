Previous
The weather folks were right. by larrysphotos
Photo 968

The weather folks were right.

Good morning, spring will be delayed for a little while.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Milanie ace
What happened to spring!! Good capture of the last (surely) blow by winter
March 31st, 2022  
Lesley ace
Wow, you got much more than we did.
March 31st, 2022  
