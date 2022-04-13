Previous
Fairy door 2 by larrysphotos
Fairy door 2

One of the projects at the botanical garden where I volunteer is some of the volunteers making of fairy doors and placing them around the garden. I just took the photos I was not involved in putting them together.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Larry Steager

