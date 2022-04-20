Sign up
Photo 988
Yellow orchid color pencil
This is the sixth week in a row that we have had rotten weather on Wednesday. So, spending time working and learning Photoshop Elements.
Try in black.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
flower
,
art
Mags
ace
Interesting effect!
April 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Neat effect on black
April 21st, 2022
