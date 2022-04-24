Previous
Next
Wild Turkey by larrysphotos
Photo 992

Wild Turkey

Much to my surprise I saw a wild turkey in my yard this morning. I am wondering if the storm and tornadoes blew it into our neighborhood. I have only seen them at the lake which is about 12 miles from here. Try in black.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise