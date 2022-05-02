Previous
Wall Mural tulip tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1000

Wall Mural tulip tree

Starting to bloom around the neighborhood, they do not last long.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
May 2nd, 2022  
