Photo 1000
Wall Mural tulip tree
Starting to bloom around the neighborhood, they do not last long.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
1st May 2022 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
May 2nd, 2022
