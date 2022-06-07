Sign up
Photo 1036
Yellow iris
Yellow iris in full bloom. Better late than never at all spring is now in full bloom.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2143
photos
27
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th June 2022 3:31pm
Tags
flower
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the comp and the yellow flower on the green background.
June 7th, 2022
