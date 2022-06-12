Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1041
Somewhere above the clouds
Sometimes the natural world just leaves you speechless. I suggest trying in black.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2154
photos
28
followers
50
following
285% complete
View this month »
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Latest from all albums
1038
113
998
1039
1040
999
1000
1041
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th June 2022 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
clouds
