Clouds, Sky and trees by larrysphotos
Photo 1063

Clouds, Sky and trees

Soft surreal looking clouds after the rain of the morning. They looked like someone had used a paint brush to add them to the sky.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Very nice capture!
July 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 5th, 2022  
