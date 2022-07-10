Previous
Tree by larrysphotos
Photo 1069

Tree

Thick summer foliage offers shade on a warm day. BOB
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Love your POV under this tree.
July 10th, 2022  
