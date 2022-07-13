Previous
Before and after bloom by larrysphotos
Photo 1072

Before and after bloom

The island poppy bud from yesterday and the open flower today.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Corinne ace
Lovely
July 13th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh so good
July 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
I love the background for your lovely shots!
July 14th, 2022  
