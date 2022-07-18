Sign up
Photo 1077
Blue sky hot temp
Very few clouds on a hot still day.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1074
1033
1075
1034
1076
1035
1036
1077
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th July 2022 3:32pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
