Previous
Next
Photo 1084
Rose bud
The rain has helped the roses bloom. Try in black.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2246
photos
27
followers
49
following
296% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th July 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Mags
ace
This bud's for you! Lovely shot.
July 25th, 2022
