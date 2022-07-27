Previous
Dusty Miller by larrysphotos
Photo 1086

Dusty Miller

This plant always reminds me of the plants on a coral reef. Try in black.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Very, very cool! They do look like coral.
July 27th, 2022  
