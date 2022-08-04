Sign up
Photo 1094
Summer butterfly
Wing open on the rosebush.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2268
photos
26
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd August 2022 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love these yellow swallowtails
August 5th, 2022
