Photo 1106
Summer roses blooming
Rose.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2292
photos
26
followers
48
following
1106
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th August 2022 2:53pm
Tags
flower
rose
Mags
ace
What a pretty rose bud. Pink and white?
August 16th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Nice presentation
August 16th, 2022
