Photo 1117
Begonia flower
Such small delicate flowers on the begonia. The waxy leaves are lovely. Try in black
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2316
photos
25
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th August 2022 3:26pm
Tags
flower
,
leaves
Mags
ace
It really is lovely and best on black!
August 27th, 2022
