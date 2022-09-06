Previous
Summer pollen gathering by larrysphotos
Summer pollen gathering

Bees are very active this time of the year. BOB
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
September 6th, 2022  
