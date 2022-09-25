Sign up
Photo 1146
Early morning light on roses upclose
The softer Autumm light is great for making the color pop. BOB
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2377
photos
26
followers
49
following
1143
1102
1144
1103
1145
1104
1105
1146
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th September 2022 8:01am
Tags
flower
,
rose
Milanie
ace
Lovely against black
September 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
Just plain beautiful!
September 25th, 2022
