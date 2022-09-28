Previous
Red rose bud artistic by larrysphotos
Red rose bud artistic

Using photoshop elements to see the rose from yesterday in a different way. Try in black.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Amazing texture. You used "plastic wrap" right?
September 29th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Yes, I used the plastic wrap filter.
September 29th, 2022  
