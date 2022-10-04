Sign up
Photo 1155
Red maple
As you walk around the area you find some trees still green, others have dressed up in their fall colors and are dazzling.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
4th October 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
A gorgeous maple!
October 4th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Autumn colours are stunning, aren’t they? Lovely capture
October 4th, 2022
