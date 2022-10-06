Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1157
Fall leaves art
Abstract look at fall leaves. Try in black.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2402
photos
26
followers
49
following
316% complete
View this month »
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
Latest from all albums
1154
1155
1114
129
1115
1156
1157
1116
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th October 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close