Previous
Next
Changing of the seasons by larrysphotos
Photo 1173

Changing of the seasons

Some of the trees in the neighborhood have changed and lost all their leaves. Others are just starting to change which is nice, looking out the window at the ever changing panorama.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise