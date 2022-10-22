Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1173
Changing of the seasons
Some of the trees in the neighborhood have changed and lost all their leaves. Others are just starting to change which is nice, looking out the window at the ever changing panorama.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2436
photos
26
followers
49
following
321% complete
View this month »
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
Latest from all albums
1170
1129
1171
1130
1172
1131
1173
1132
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd October 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
fall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close