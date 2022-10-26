Sign up
Photo 1177
Boo!!
My friends window decoration. Could it be the great pumpkin? (Ask Linus)
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2445
photos
26
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th October 2022 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
halloween
decorations
Mags
ace
LOL! That's so cute.
October 26th, 2022
