Photo 1183
Silhouette 1
Fall leaves on many of the trees are off giving a stark but beautiful preview of winter.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2458
photos
26
followers
49
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th October 2022 3:02pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
