Previous
Next
Fall leaves still life by larrysphotos
Photo 1191

Fall leaves still life

Study in fall leaves. BOB
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice composing
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise