Photo 1204
Shoreline walk 1
We have had better weather the last day or so, went to the lake to just get outdoors.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2503
photos
25
followers
52
following
8
365
ILCE-6000
22nd November 2022 3:45pm
tree
sky
clouds
lake
shoreline
