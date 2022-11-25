Previous
Next
Chinese silver grass by larrysphotos
Photo 1207

Chinese silver grass

Went for a walk around the neighborhood and as I turned a corner the sun was coming through the seed head of the Chinese Silver grass. This is a phone photo, try in black.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise