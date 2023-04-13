Sign up
Photo 1346
Red and Yellow Tulips
We have had several days in a row that were in the 80's many of the tulips have started to bloom. On Saturday we are in for a weather change, rain and maybe some snow. Mother nature is just messing with us. Try in black.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
tulip
Mags
ace
Beautiful! The yellow shade reminds me of freshly made butter.
April 13th, 2023
