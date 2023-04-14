Sign up
Photo 1347
Daffodil
The wild daffodils along the walking path are blooming. Storms and cold weather are coming later this evening. Phone shot, try in black.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
14th April 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Milanie
ace
Good on black
April 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely blossom!
April 15th, 2023
