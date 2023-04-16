Previous
April snowstorm by larrysphotos
April snowstorm

Three days ago, we had 80° today we have 35mph winds with snow falling. I tried to go out it is just to cold. This is a shot through the patio door. Try in black.
16th April 2023

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
