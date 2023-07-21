Sign up
Photo 1445
Blue sky and clouds in July
Always looking up to see how mother nature has painted the Midwest sky. Never a disappointment. Try in black.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th July 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky!
July 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool clouds!
July 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2023
