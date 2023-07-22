Previous
Rose Marvel salvia by larrysphotos
Photo 1446

Rose Marvel salvia

Very nice for the pollinators.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very pretty pink blooms!
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise