Clouds in the hot afternoon by larrysphotos
Photo 1447

Clouds in the hot afternoon

Very hot today and the rest of the week. The heat and humidity are producing interesting cloudscapes.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Lovely clouds! The Darkroom is doing a cloud theme right now, Larry. Tag it for that!
July 23rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Yes Larry. Please tag it darkroom-cloudscape. You get some magnificent cloudscapes, including this one.
July 23rd, 2023  
