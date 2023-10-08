Sign up
Photo 1524
Winter Red Verticillata
The birds are going to love all the berries that are starting to pop out.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
8th October 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
berries
Mags
ace
Beautiful red berries! Are they human edible?
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a lovely pop of colour
October 8th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
That I don't know, the phone id the berry not sure I would trust it.
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 8th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot
October 8th, 2023
