Maiden silvergrass by larrysphotos
Photo 1526

Maiden silvergrass

The sun was coming through the maiden silvergrass as I turned the corner on my walk.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Lovely grass! This grows in the front of my eye doctor's office.
October 10th, 2023  
Wonderful
October 10th, 2023  
Nice light and detail
October 10th, 2023  
