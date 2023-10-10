Sign up
Previous
Photo 1526
Maiden silvergrass
The sun was coming through the maiden silvergrass as I turned the corner on my walk.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
9th October 2023 4:49pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
grass
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Lovely grass! This grows in the front of my eye doctor's office.
October 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice light and detail
October 10th, 2023
