Tornado watch sky by larrysphotos
Photo 1529

Tornado watch sky

We are having lots of storms rolling in right now and are under a tornado watch. Lots of thunder and lighting.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Stay safe! You captured some marvelous drama!
October 13th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, had to work fast as the rain rolled in.
October 13th, 2023  
amyK ace
Dramatic clouds!
October 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Menacing sky!
October 13th, 2023  
