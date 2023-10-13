Sign up
Previous
Photo 1529
Tornado watch sky
We are having lots of storms rolling in right now and are under a tornado watch. Lots of thunder and lighting.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th October 2023 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
Mags
ace
Stay safe! You captured some marvelous drama!
October 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags, had to work fast as the rain rolled in.
October 13th, 2023
amyK
ace
Dramatic clouds!
October 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Menacing sky!
October 13th, 2023
