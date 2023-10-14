Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1530
Rain on a red rose
Rain drops on a late season red rose. Try in black.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
3202
photos
34
followers
60
following
419% complete
View this month »
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Latest from all albums
1527
1486
1528
1487
1529
1488
1530
1489
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th October 2023 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
rose
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
October 15th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much Mags
October 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close