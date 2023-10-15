Previous
Fall is at full power by larrysphotos
Fall is at full power

Beautiful cool crisp day for a walk. Fall colors are out in full force. Try in black
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great colors! We're still pretty green here.
October 16th, 2023  
