November sunrise 1 by larrysphotos
Photo 1548

November sunrise 1

We had a beautiful sunrise this morning. Try in black.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Wow! It looks like the sky is on fire!
November 2nd, 2023  
