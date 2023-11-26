Previous
Fall Snow by larrysphotos
Photo 1573

Fall Snow

We had snow last night then very cold wind with a smige of sun between the storms rolling in. Try in black
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
And nice light on it, too. Wish we would get to see some.
November 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Just beautiful!
November 26th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much, Mags
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise