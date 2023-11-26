Sign up
Previous
Photo 1573
Fall Snow
We had snow last night then very cold wind with a smige of sun between the storms rolling in. Try in black
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
snow
,
fall
Milanie
ace
And nice light on it, too. Wish we would get to see some.
November 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
November 26th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags
November 26th, 2023
