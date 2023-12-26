Sign up
Photo 1603
Photo 1603
A day late
We did get some snow, a day late for a white Christmas. Most welcome, the drought has been awful. We should have snow measured in feet by now.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1600
1559
1601
1560
1602
1561
1603
1562
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th December 2023 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
December 26th, 2023
