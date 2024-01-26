Previous
Snow on the bridge by larrysphotos
Photo 1634

Snow on the bridge

A small break in the weather so I venture out and tried the walking path. The creek is flowing under the little bridge. I think the bridge troll went to Florida to get warm.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sure would like to see this kind of snow again. Nice composition
January 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's lovely!
January 26th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
January 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise