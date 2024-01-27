Previous
Garden foliage by larrysphotos
Garden foliage

Filling up the conservatory with tropical plants for the new exhibit.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Dave ace
Very lush!
January 27th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So fresh and vibrant
January 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful selection of plants!
January 27th, 2024  
