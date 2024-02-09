Previous
Change in the weather by larrysphotos
Photo 1648

Change in the weather

Lots of cold weather coming next week reminder that winter still is not done.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
I see a blue bird with outstretched wings about to land on that tree. =)
February 9th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you so very much Mags.
February 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like rain
February 9th, 2024  
