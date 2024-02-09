Sign up
Change in the weather
Lots of cold weather coming next week reminder that winter still is not done.
9th February 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th February 2024 5:27pm
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
I see a blue bird with outstretched wings about to land on that tree. =)
February 9th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so very much Mags.
February 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like rain
February 9th, 2024
